On November 30, 2021, did someone win the $102 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for November 30 were announced, with a jackpot prize of $102 million and a cash-value option of $74.2 million.

The most recent white ball numbers drawn were 7, 8, 26, 30, and 39, while the yellow Mega Ball was 17 and the Megaplier was 2x.

There were no jackpot winners in the most recent drawing. However, one lucky player in Texas matched all five white balls, earning them the $1 million second prize. If the winner had paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, their second reward would have been worth $2 million.

Each of the eighteen players who successfully matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball won $10,000. Five of them chose the Megaplier, which increased their third reward to $20,000 from $10,000.

341 ticket holders who matched four of the five white balls but not the Mega Ball won $500 each, with 63 of them taking home the $1,000 Megaplier prize.

A total of 810 players matched three white balls for a prize of $200 apiece, with 185 of them earning the Megaplier award of $400.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, December 3 at 11 p.m. ET for a $112 million jackpot and a $81.5 million cash option.

There was no big prize winner in last Friday’s game, either. However, one ticket holder in Michigan won the second prize after matching the first five white balls but missing the gold Mega Ball. The winner chose the Megaplier option, which increased the value of their second reward to $2 million.

Last Friday, nine players matched four of the five white balls, as well as the Mega Ball, to win the $10,000 third prize. Three of those winners bought the Megaplier, which increased their third-place wins to a total of $20,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers on the balls, you are the winner. This is a condensed version of the information.