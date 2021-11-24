On November 23, 2021, did someone win the $83 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for November 23, which had a jackpot prize of $83 million and a cash-value option of $58.6 million, were announced.

The most recent white ball numbers were 7, 24, 54, 57, and 58, while the yellow Mega Ball was 6 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were no winners of the top jackpot reward or the $1 million second prize in last night’s drawing. If any winners had purchased the Megaplier for an additional $1, the second prize would have been worth $3 million.

13 ticket holders, on the other hand, correctly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. One of the winners purchased the Megaplier, bringing their third prize to $30,000, a threefold increase.

A set of 200 ticket holders matched four of the five white balls but not the Mega Ball, winning them each $500 and the Megaplier reward of $1,500 for 43 of them.

There were 547 players that matched three white balls and won $200 each, with 108 of them taking home the $600 Megaplier prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, November 26 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot of $94 million and a cash option of $66.3 million.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, and no ticket holders correctly selected the five white balls minus the Mega Ball to win the $1 million second prize.

Last Friday, though, eight players matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball, earning them the $10,000 third prize. Two of these winners bought the Megaplier, which increased their third-place prizes to $50,000 each.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the reward pool for the top prize. This is a condensed version of the information.