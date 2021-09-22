On November 12, the Shang-Chi film will be streamed as part of Disney+ Day.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, a Marvel blockbuster, will have its streaming debut as part of Disney+ Day, which was recently revealed.

The celebration will take place on November 12 to commemorate the streaming service’s two-year anniversary.

Following its debut in August, Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, made a significant stir at the box office.

In the pandemic period, it has grossed $322 million (£236 million) worldwide, a significant sum.

The family adventure Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be available to celebrate Disney+ Day.

Another addition will be Home Sweet Home Alone, a reinvention of the beloved Christmas franchise, according to Disney.

Pixar’s animated short film Ciao Alberto, starring characters from the summer feature Luca; the first five episodes of season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum; and Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, are among the other titles available.

Disney+ was created as a Netflix competitor and currently has 116 million users, compared to Netflix’s 209 million.