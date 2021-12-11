On nights out in Liverpool, a 20-year-old woman was kicked and punched in the face.

After two violent attacks and a hit in the head in Liverpool city centre, a woman was left feeling paranoid and scared.

Delphie Levy Jones, 20, was hit in the face by a man in a city center club after questioning him about her companion being punched.

Delphie was inspired to create a blog article about violence against women when 12-year-old Ava White was slain on Church Street and 47-year-old Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, died as a result of “head trauma.”

Three teenagers were arrested after a machete attack on a woman.

Delphie had previously been assaulted in this city, which she refers to as her “safe space,” on November 25.

On September 27, 2020, Delphie and two companions were waiting for a taxi outside Nabzy’s on Hardman Street after “a really wonderful night” in a seated nightclub when they were approached by three guys in their 30s.

“At first it was all fairly pleasant, I suppose,” Delphie, a final-year English and Media student, told The Washington Newsday, “but you know when you’re kind of trying to be polite to stop things becoming nasty?”

They were being a little flirtatious, and not in a good manner.”

As the men’s arms wrapped around them, the “uninvited attention” turned to physical touch, raising concerns about Covid-19.

“It’s horrific,” Delphie, a native of Manchester, told The Washington Newsday. Obviously, you’re tight and uncomfortable.

“But I believe everyone is so used to that for a girl on a night out that it’s simply, tragically, something you expect to put up with when you go out.”

“So it’s nothing out of the ordinary.” ‘Ugh, here we go again,’ it’s like. It doesn’t make it any simpler to deal with, though.” Delphie and her pals allegedly requested the males to refrain from touching them.

After the males had gone away, Delphie stated, they began throwing ‘bark’ at the three young women from beneath trees along Hardman Street’s side.

The woman, perplexed, requested that they come to a halt.

“That developed into a verbal confrontation, and everyone started shouting,” the University of Liverpool student told The Washington Newsday.

“I believe it only got worse from then.” “We were all yelling at each other.” The summary comes to a close. “