On New Year’s Eve, a 37-year-old man was discovered dead inside his home.

Just after 4.15pm, emergency services were dispatched to a report that a 37-year-old man’s body had been discovered inside a house on Hartington Road in West Derby.

The individual was pronounced dead at the site by paramedics, and his family has been notified.

Today (Saturday, January 1), police and forensics are still on the scene, and the property is still sealed off.

Merseyside Police stated his death is being classified as unexplained at this time, and that investigations are ongoing at the scene.

A post mortem will be performed to determine the cause of death.