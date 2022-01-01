On New Year’s Day, ‘adorable’ Kyran gave birth to his first child in Liverpool.

On New Year’s Day, a young boy named Kyran Hamdy-Keating was the first baby to arrive at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Kyran was born at 2.08 a.m. today to Runcorn parents Emily and Craig, and his mother described him as “adorable.”

Kyran, who weighed in at 7 lbs 1 oz, was born early because his mother Emily was scheduled for an elective C-section on January 14, but the handsome child "didn't want to wait." "Kyran wasn't due until January 21, but I had an elective C-section on January 14, but he was born on January 14," Emily told The Washington Newsday.