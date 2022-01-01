On New Year’s Day, a man in his 30s was discovered dead ‘laying on village road.’

On New Year’s Day, a guy was discovered dead in the middle of the road.

At before 4.30 a.m. today (Saturday, January 1), police were alerted to reports of a man laying on Lily Lane in Wigan.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was regrettably pronounced deceased at the scene when cops arrived.

There are ten new laws coming into effect in 2022 that you should be aware of.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death has been begun.

According to a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman, this incident has been forwarded to the Police’s Professional Standards Branch and a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made due to past police engagement.