On National Toilet Paper Day, here are 14 hilarious bathroom jokes that don’t stink.

National Toilet Paper Day has here! While it may appear to be an odd holiday, this vital item and its significance are commemorated every year on August 26.

For decades, toilet paper has been a necessary item in American households. It was first offered in the United States in 1857, although as loose flat sheets of paper rather than the rolls now found in most bathrooms.

According to a 2019 analysis by Stand.earth and the National Resources Defense Council, the United States consumes more toilet paper than any other country, nearly three rolls per person each week. That works out to 141 rolls of toilet paper per person every year!

Here are 14 hilarious bathroom jokes to tell your pals in honor of National Toilet Paper Day 2021 on Thursday, courtesy of worstjokesever.com, ifunny.co, Beano, and Reddit.

1. Twenty girls have asked me out today.

I was in the ladies’ restroom.

2. What are you doing in the restroom if you’re Russian when you go and Finnish when you come out?

European

3. What was Piglet’s reason for going to the bathroom?

To look for Poo

4. Why are toilet paper texts so bad?

They never respond in a timely manner.

5. Man: Do we require additional toilet paper?

Woman: I’m not sure, but I’m sure if you buy some, it won’t go to waste.

Man: Well, in theory, it would.

6. There are two reasons why you should never drink from a toilet bowl.

Numbers one and two are the most important!

7. Why does Queen Elizabeth only play poker when she’s in the bathroom?

Because she’ll get a royal flush that way!

8. How come you can’t hear a pterodactyl use the restroom?

The letter “p” is omitted.

9. Toilet paper is still unavailable at the store today.

They’ve been wiped out.

10. Have you seen the movie “Constipated”?

It was never published.

11. When a man needs to poop but doesn’t have any toilet paper, his friend suggests wiping with a dollar.

He returns with crap all over his fingers.

“Why is there crap on your fingers?” inquires a pal.

“It’s difficult to wipe with three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel!” he responds.

12. How did one toilet communicate with the other?

You have a flushed appearance!

13. What was the purpose of the toilet paper rolling down the hill?

To get to the bottom of things.

14. What did Spock come across in the Enterprise’s restroom?

The captain’s log.