On narcotics and GBH conspiracy accusations, a Liverpool businessman is in court.

In court, a former health and safety executive was accused with drug offenses.

Martin Grant, 33, is the former managing director of Safety Support Consultants Limited, a health and safety firm situated in Liverpool (SSC).

He was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, diamorphine, amphetamine, cannabis, and mephedrone before Liverpool Crown Court.

Martin Grant has also been accused with conspiring to commit GBH against Josh Bennett and another man.

He refuted all of the allegations.

Liam Grant, 25, of Fairfield’s Holland Street, also denied conspiracy to distribute cocaine, diamorphine, amphetamine, and mephedrone. He admitted to conspiring to distribute cannabis.

Josh Bennett and a second man were charged with conspiring to cause GBH, which Liam Grant denied.

Between September 6, 2019 and April 27, 2021, Martin Grant is suspected of being a part of a drug conspiracy.

Between February 5, 2020 and September 30, 2021, Liam Grant is accused of being a part of a drug conspiracy.

Between April 3, 2020, and June 2, 2020, an alleged conspiracy to induce GBH to Josh Bennett and another man is believed to have taken place.

Martin Grant, a native of the Old Swan neighborhood, joined SSC in September 2019 and left in January 2021.

The date for the trial has been set for March 21 by Judge Neil Flewitt QC.

Martin and Liam Grant were both remanded in jail after appearing in court via video link from HMP Altcourse.