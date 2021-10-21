On Mulberry Street, a new outdoor pop-up pub with pizza and live music has opened.

Mulberry Food and Drink is the brainchild of three friends who wanted to “revitalize” the neighborhood by increasing foot traffic and creating a buzz.

Mulberry Street Pub Co, in collaboration with local favorite Love Lane Brewery, opened it on October 8, and it is owned and operated by Mulberry Street Pub Co.

Matthew Robinson, Sean Kelly, and Pavel Long, all friends, decided to open the venue together and share management tasks.

“We got together and decided to tidy up a lovely cobblestone street with two enormous trees and build a pop up bar,” Matt, 42, told The Washington Newsday. To make it possible, we worked with Love Lane Brewery and sold a variety of draught beers, as well as Love Lane Larger, IPA, and session ales.” Instagram A variety of spirits and cocktails, as well as specialty gins and rums, are available at the outside bar.

The al fresco spot serves freshly made pizzas to people who become hungry after a few drinks. On the bar’s pizza market stall, pizzas are ready in about 90 seconds. As the seasons change, the flavors and ingredients will change as well.

The three friends are dedicated to delivering something unique and distinctive to Mulberry Street, ensuring that it becomes a popular hangout for both locals and tourists.

Matt, who is no stranger to the region, is situated in the city center, while his business partner Sean, 32, operates Yogee Bar, which is also on Mulberry Street. Pavel, 47, is from Toulouse, France, but has been in L8 for the past 20 years and owns an accounting firm there.

“We’re trying to revitalize this end of the street – and we all reside in the area,” Matt explained.

The three friends hope to attract customers by hosting live music on Friday and Saturday nights, featuring jazz, soul, and blues bands performing both covers and original material.

“Some acts performing are the Jubilee Stompers, The Lotus Blossoms, and John,” Matt continued.

