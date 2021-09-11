On Millionaire’s Row, there’s a house for sale for under a million dollars.

On Victoria Road in Formby, commonly known as millionaires row, a house has been listed for significantly less than £1 million.

For decades, the road has been popular among Liverpool FC and Everton FC stars, with residents including Jurgen Klopp and Leighton Baines.

On the popular road, Colette Gunter has just advertised a four-bedroom luxury property for under £1 million.

The house is for sale on RightMove with Colette Jones for £850,000.

The four bedrooms in this sleek and modern new construction are tastefully designed.

The four bedrooms, as well as a bathroom, are all on the same floor.

The master bedroom contains an en suite bathroom as well as a walk-in closet.

The second bedroom also includes an en suite bathroom.

The large kitchen is well-equipped, with four burner gas hob, extractor canopy, electric oven, plate warming drawer, and micromat – duo microwave in housing unit; two integrated refrigerators/freezers; integrated dishwasher; and a center island with quartz work surface, wine cooler, breakfast bar, and drawers and cupboards below.

With a driveway and a double garage, the detached house provides plenty of parking.

The house includes a spacious garden with plenty of space for children to play as well as a huge grassed area, which is connected to the kitchen by bi-fold doors.

A modern and spacious laundry area is also connected to the kitchen on the lower level.