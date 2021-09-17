On Mexican Independence Day, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets “Build the Wall.”

On Mexican Independence Day, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene resorted to Twitter to say, “BUILD THE WALL!”

Greene’s remark sparked a flurry of responses from Twitter users, both agreeing and disagreeing with her.

“I agree, construct the wall around you and all others that think (wrongly) like you do,” Twitter user @kzamthiel commented. We need to rid this country of the evil, and erecting a wall around you all would suffice! “Give me back my country!”

September 16, 2021 — Kathy Zambrano (@kzamthiel)

In Washington, @RepMTG is the most effective person we have. She ought to be the one to speak. https://t.co/cCxdC7tw8w

September 16, 2021 — Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP)

THE WALL could have been built by now if the US Congress and Senate had passed legislation during President Trump’s first two years in office. https://t.co/CJkOaPBIFk

September 16, 2021 — Darcy Gibbons (@gibbons darcy)

Greene has been a vocal backer of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the southern border, and she has urged Biden to keep working on the project. In previous appearances and interviews, Greene has insulted Mexicans and made disrespectful remarks about the country, most recently in May 2021.

Greene said drug gangs in the United States love Democrats during a rally in Dalton, Georgia, before adopting a “poor Mexican accent.”

Greene questioned, “Does the Biden administration and the Democrats no longer care about children in cages?” “Are they unconcerned about drug and people trafficking? No, they’re in the cartel-assistance business.”

Greene continued, “The cartels love the Democrats.” This is a condensed version of the information.