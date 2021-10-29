On Meta Change, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey retweets Wendy’s ‘Meat’ Facebook joke.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was among the social media users who poked fun at Facebook, which is now known as “Meta.”

“Meta’s aim will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and create businesses,” said Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, announcing the rebranding of the platform’s apps and technology under a new banner.

The announcement sparked a flurry of jokes and memes on the internet, with one of the most popular being retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account.

Wendy’s announced their new social media handle with the tweet “Changing name to Meat,” which was retweeted about 30,000 times in less than 24 hours, including by Dorsey.

Meat (@Wendys) has changed her name to Meat. 28th of October, 2021 “Meta: alluding to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential,” the Twitter CEO noted in another post. Wendy’s original tweet sparked an amusing back-and-forth between the burger chain and Meta.

“Shoulda let that one cook a little longer,” said the social media behemoth in response to Wendy’s “Never meta face we couldn’t book!” joke.

October 28, 2021 — jack (@jack)

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has made fun of his rivals on social media. When Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down for several hours in early October, the Twitter CEO chimed in to provide his thoughts.

“How much?” he inquired when a user posted on October 4 that the Facebook.com domain was for sale.

Following the official Twitter account’s sarcastic “Hi literally everyone” message, WhatsApp responded with a “hello!” tweet.

“Thought this was going to be encrypted…” wrote Dorsey in response.

"Thought this was going to be encrypted…" wrote Dorsey in response.

"Wow this blew up," the Twitter CEO continued, obviously enjoying his rival's disruptions.

In a statement made on the social networking site on Thursday, the corporation formerly known as Facebook revealed its rebranding.

