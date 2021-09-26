On Merseyside’s motorways, you’re most likely to receive a speeding ticket.

Thousands of cars are caught speeding in Merseyside each year, with many receiving a ticket for exceeding the speed limit on the highway.

Hundreds of drivers have been caught speeding on our region’s highways, exceeding the allowed limit of 70 mph.

Merseyside Police has now revealed where you’re most likely to be caught speeding.

There have been 12 major amendments to the Highway Code that every driver should be aware of.

Moneybarn asked Merseyside Police for the information as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to the data, the M62 Westbound is the most likely route to get punished.

The M62 Westbound’s static camera caught tens of thousands of motorists off guard.

Drivers who traveled along the M62 Westbound section received 7,064 fines in 2019-2020.

The M58 is the second most likely location for a ticket, with 109 drivers obtaining a ticket in 2019/2020.

The M62, which saw 55 drivers fined in 2019/2020, is the third most likely location.

If new government ideas are accepted, driving on highways could become much more expensive.

According to reports, the government is considering implementing a toll system on all UK roadways in order to fund climate change targets.

Tolls in the UK are currently restricted to bridges and places such as the M6 toll, which costs £7 to use.

In August, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change recommended for the scheme to be implemented.

“A new system of automobile taxes is urgently required,” it stated. Changes in taxation will be more difficult to handle as more individuals purchase electric vehicles.

“Road pricing provides a mechanism to address these concerns in a way that benefits both motorists and society.”

The concept has resurfaced after Rishi Sunak indicated interest in it before, according to the Daily Mail.

Edmund King, the president of the Automobile Association, previously stated that a road pricing scheme may allow drivers to drive for 3,000 miles before paying per journey, with an additional 1,000 miles in rural areas.

Last year, the RAC predicted that a road pricing system will “likely incorporate vehicle monitoring technology to monitor how much we drive” in the future.