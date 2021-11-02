On Merseyside, you can revisit 80s classics like BMX and Opal Fruits.

If you grew up in the 1980s, you know that your childhood was filled with some of the most popular toys, movies, and music of all time.

Everything from old play kitchens to cutting-edge video games, cartoons, boardgames, and more was available during the decade, in stark contrast to today’s Iphones, Xboxes, and Netflix.

However, before the advent of high-tech equipment, many people enjoyed games like Rubik’s cubes, Pac-Man, and Pogo Ball.

People in Merseyside, on the other hand, may now see the cultural environment of 1980s Britain through the eyes of a youngster, revisiting everything from BMX to Betamax, Dirty Dancing to Donkey Kong, and the Thompson Twins to Transformers.

The Atkinson is bringing collector and cultural critic Matt Fox back to Southport this month, following the success of his smash Star Wars themed exhibition, May The Toys Be With You.

I Grew Up 80s is an interesting new show in which Fox explores his upbringing through a variety of classic 1980s objects, curating a time capsule of over 200 treasures.

According to Matt Fox, “The world moves at a breakneck speed. Each new year appears to usher us a new change, whether in technology, globalisation, entertainment, or the way we engage socially.

“How much has changed in a generation for youngsters in today’s Britain when so much changes in just one year? Those of us who grew up in the 1980s before the internet can honestly say that life was substantially different back then.

“The things and treasures that 80s youngsters treasured are on display in this exhibition. Toys, technology, music, sports, film, fashion, and even cuisine are all popular topics. It’s a very family-friendly exhibition, and I hope that parents will bring their children to enjoy the experience of growing up in a decade that was so much fun!” Here, we take a look at some of Merseyside’s favorite 1980s treasures that you may explore, as well as why they encapsulate the era.

TPA-L2 Walkman (Sony Japan 1979)

Sony’s Walkman was the first ‘personal stereo’ of the 1980s, and it was so successful that a slew of competitors were dubbed Walkmans as well.

