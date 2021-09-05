On Merseyside, Judge Rinder observed filming.

Robert Rinder, who is best known for hosting ITV’s courtroom reality show Judge Rinder, was photographed with a small camera team on Rudd Avenue in Parr, St Helens, on Saturday morning, September 4.

As he walked up and down the street, he was seen wearing blue denim trousers and a black pullover with a white collar.

Chloe Laurence, 23, took a photo of the beloved judge outside her house while her family pet, Puddy Cat, kept an eye on her.

“It was about 9.30 a.m., he was in the street till about 10 a.m., so he stayed for about half an hour going up and down the street,” Chloe told The Washington Newsday.

“We didn’t even notice until my cousin called my mother and told her to look out the window because Judge Rinder was just outside her door. We peeked out the window, and he was there there.

“It felt like a fever dream to me, and I thought it was a dream.” We couldn’t figure out why he was in St Helens and Parr because it’s a small area with nothing remarkable going on.

“After that, we were really enthusiastic since we were watching Judge Rinder and the crime shows.”

