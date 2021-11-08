On Merseyside beaches, more ‘deadly’ sea ‘aliens’ have washed up.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has issued a warning after another ‘deadly’ sea “alien” was discovered on a Wirral beach.

More Portuguese Man O’Wars, often known as blue bottle jellyfish (despite the fact that it is not a jellyfish), have washed ashore on the Merseyside coast.

“This was recovered today on Caldy Beach,” West Kirby RNLI posted. It’s a Man O’War from Portugal. DO NOT TOUCH ONE IF YOU SEE ONE; they sting even when they are dead.” After taking her dog for a morning beach run, a woman issues a caution. It comes after a pair saw another on Southport’s Ainsdale beach over the weekend.

Karl Lee, 47, was out for a walk with his wife yesterday (Sunday, November 7) when they came across a “weird” marine creature.

“At first, I assumed it was a balloon,” Karl explained, “until I got a better look and identified it using an app and realized what it was and how dangerous they are, and checked up that they have been washing up along the coast from Cornwall to Cumbria.”

The Portuguese Man o’War is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature with tentacles that can reach 100 feet in length.

It is highly venomous and can kill a human in some situations, however this is extremely unusual. It’s a predatory marine monster that stings and immobilizes its target before consuming it.

Karl resorted to Facebook to issue a warning to dog walkers on the beach.

“Watch out on Ainsdale beach with your dogs discovered a Portuguese Man of War,” he wrote in the post.

Commenting on our earlier story, one said: “It seems extraterrestrial.”

Many people said it was regular to see these kinds of critters washed up on UK beaches, but it was unusual thus far north.

It’s possible that the sightings on Merseyside’s sands were caused by recent high tides and severe winds.

Because of climate change, Georgia de Jong Cleyndert, a marine conservation officer with the Wildlife Trusts, told The Washington Newsday that we may see more of these species on our coastlines.

“We also had reports over the weekend of Portuguese Man O’ War washing up in Preesall, Lancashire,” she said.

“The summary comes to an end.”