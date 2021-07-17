On Merseyside, a quarter of racially aggravated offenses were closed with the phrase “no suspect.”

Last year, racially and religiously motivated criminal offences increased by 13% in Merseyside, while a quarter of cases were closed with “no suspect identified.”

The impact of the coronavirus lockdown, as well as protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, were two of the key factors cited by authorities as contributing to the rise in hate crimes, combined with better hate crime reporting.

In 2020, 61,851 racially and religiously aggravated offenses were reported nationwide, up 7% from 57,825 in 2019.

This is also more than double the number of offenses reported in 2013, the first year for which comparable data is available.

There were 1,671 offenses in Merseyside in 2019 and 1,880 in 2020, a 13% increase.

Last year, 472 of the 1,880 offenses were labeled as “investigation complete, no suspect identified,” implying that at least a quarter of them went unsolved.

Cheshire’s population increased by 2%, from 982 in 2010 to 999 in 2020.

Lancashire witnessed an increase of 8%, from 1,099 to 1,186.

In 2020, Cheshire and Lancashire closed 18% and 29% of cases, respectively, without naming a suspect.

The national results were described by independent charity Victim Support as “shocking” and “major cause for concern” because “so many instances remain unsolved.”

Although the police had taken “good steps” in registering hate crimes, the Equality and Human Rights Commission noted that “more has to be done to improve the process and the quality of support for victims.”

“We are working with forces to help them understand and improve the service they provide to victims,” the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said, adding that forces had worked hard to improve their handling of hate crime, including better recording of offenses.

Apart from Greater Manchester Police, 33 of the 43 forces that provided comprehensive data recorded an increase in racially and religiously aggravated offenses from 2019 to 2020, while 30 stated numbers last year reached a new high.

