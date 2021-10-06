On Merseyside, a large number of people will be affected by the Universal Credit drop.

Around one in every six working-age adults in Merseyside will be affected by the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit, which the government is removing today.

Boris Johnson is “abandoning millions to hunger and hardship,” according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), by terminating the uplift as families confront an impending cost of living crisis.

According to the latest Department for Work and Pensions numbers, 158,524 persons in Merseyside were claiming Universal Credit (UC) on August 12.

Before the change, half of Universal Credit claimants were already living on the breadline.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics population estimates, that’s 18 percent of the individuals in the area between the ages of 16 and 64, or around one in every six people.

This was higher than the national average of 14% in the United Kingdom.

Because it is impossible to remove these circumstances, the data contain some applicants who did not receive any money that month.

In Merseyside, the number of applicants in August was 84 percent greater than the 86,199 who were on the benefit in February 2020, the last full month before the Covid-19 outbreak sparked a surge in demand.

In August of this year, 71,253 persons in the area applied for the benefit.

The £20 weekly UC boost was introduced in March 2020 to aid with pandemic-related suffering, but it is set to stop on October 6.

The increase also applies to Work Tax Credits, albeit there are no local numbers on the number of people claiming WTC.

However, according to a JRF estimate, the loss in both types of benefit would affect 25% of working-age families in Merseyside.

According to the charity’s research, when just working-age families with children are included, the figure rises to 44%.

The government has made it clear that the weekly rise was only ever intended to be a temporary measure.

Others believe that because of years of austerity, the level of support offered by benefits was inadequate prior to the pandemic, and that the pandemic’s effects are still being felt by many individuals across the country.

The increase should be made permanent, according to voices from across the political spectrum.