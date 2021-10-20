On medical advice, Queen Elizabeth II cancels her trip.

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a scheduled two-day visit to Northern Ireland, citing physicians’ recommendation to “relax for the next few days.”

The 95-year-old was scheduled to arrive later on Wednesday, but the cancellation came so late that royal correspondents were already on the ground.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has reluctantly agreed to rest for the next several days after medical advice.

“Her Majesty is in high spirits, but she is sorry that she will be unable to travel to Northern Ireland for a series of engagements scheduled for today and tomorrow.

“The Queen extends her heartfelt greetings to the people of Northern Ireland and hopes to visit them in the future.”

Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express, tweeted in response to the news: “That sensation you get when you arrive in Belfast and realize you’ve wasted your time two minutes later… That’s the nature of show business.” At Windsor Castle on Tuesday, Elizabeth met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other guests for a Global Investment Summit.

The cancellation comes six months after Elizabeth’s 73-year-old husband, Prince Philip, died in hospital after a month.