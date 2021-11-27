On M57, a car driven by a suspected drunk driver collides with a parked police car.

After being hit by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver in the early hours of Saturday, November 27, a police vehicle was left looking battered and set for a fast trip to the garage.

A motorist lost control and collided with the North West Motorway Police vehicle parked on the hard shoulder of the M57 near junction six, inflicting substantial damage to the rear wing.

“Thankfully no injuries have been incurred,” police officers subsequently wrote, “but the driver of the Fiesta has been detained for driving much over the limit.”

The drunk driving alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood (the blood limit), 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath (the breath limit), or 107 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine (the urine limit) (the urine limit).