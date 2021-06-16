On M56, a man who was six times over the limit slammed into a lamppost.

An Ellesmere Port man was jailed after crashing into a lamppost on the M56 and getting one of the highest drink-driving readings ever witnessed by Cheshire police.

Vladimir Bekes, of Welsh Road, Childer Thornton, near Ellesmere Port, was apprehended by officers in the early hours of Friday, June 4 after a citizen reported him.

The 37-year-old was driving on the M56 near Ellesmere Port when his Ford Mondeo collided with a lamp post on the A540.

When Bekes got out of his car after being stopped at traffic lights, officers characterized him as “unsteady on his feet.”

A bystander had called down a passing police car and pointed out Bekes, who had to be removed out of his automobile due to his inebriation.

A breath test conducted at the site yielded a value of 216, one of the highest ever recorded by Cheshire Police and leaving police on the scene “shocked.”

Bekes was then apprehended and charged with a crime.

Bekes was sentenced to 19 weeks in jail at Chester Magistrates Court today (Monday 7 June) for driving while disqualified, failing to give a specimen for analysis, and failing to comply with supervision conditions.

“Bekes’ breath test is perhaps one of the highest readings we have ever recorded in Cheshire,” said PC George Aza of Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, who stopped Bekes at the scene.

“I was stunned when he blew a 216 on the side of the road.

“If a member of the public had not denounced him to the authorities, the implications of his acts may have been devastating.

“I want to express my gratitude to them for alerting me about Bekes’s driving, as it allowed me to stop him and remove a hazardous driver from Cheshire’s roads.”

