On Love Island, who does Rachel choose? Chuggs and Brad’s story ends on a cliffhanger.

After Sunday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, the future of Love Island’s Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland remains uncertain.

In a recoupling, luxury travel specialist Rachel Finni was supposed to select between the laborer and the bucket hat business owner.

However, viewers will have to wait until tonight to find out who will be eliminated.

The latest couple on Love Island can’t get enough of each other.

On Sunday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, both boys tried to seduce Rachel in order to keep her on the show, with Chuggs telling her, “You’re incredibly confident – I adore it.” You’ve got a lot of guts.”

“That’s why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me,” Brad said, adding that Rachel is his type.

“I couldn’t even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction,” Jake explained.

Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka also grew closer in this episode, sharing a kiss after their recoupling and then continuing to lock lips in bed together.

Meanwhile, the guys dressed up in tuxedos for the Undercover Lover challenge, in which they had to untie their partner while she was drenched in slime, transport her to a vibrating board, mix her a cocktail, and kiss her.

Rachel was “saved” by both of the boys fighting for her love, and she commented in the Beach Hut, “It was absolutely 00 heaven for me because I got double the joy and happiness.”

ITV2 and the ITV Hub continue to broadcast Love Island.