On Love Island, what is the ‘R’ brand that participants keep wearing?

Despite not being the official sponsor of this year’s show, Love Island watchers have noted that the lads in the villa continue to wear hats and clothes with the letter “R” on them.

During their time in the sun in Spain, Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond, Toby Aromolaran, and Jake Cornish were all seen sporting the caps.

Rewired, which sells a range of various designed headwear as well as other pieces of clothing, is the source of the ‘R’ branded goods.

Baseball caps and trucker hats range in price from £25 to £30 on their website.

T-shirts, hoodies, vests, and shorts are also available if you don’t want to wear a cap.

If you’re a die-hard Love Island fan, you can even acquire a facemask with the words “Love Island” on it.

The hats were seen on Anton Danyluk and Ovie Soko from the 2019 series of Love Island, according to their website’s “As Seen on Love Island” section.

Lucie Donlan, a former Love Island contestant, has a beanie hat collaboration with the brand.

I Saw It First is Love Island’s official partner for series seven, which is the same as in 2019, therefore you’ll see the participants wearing this brand from head to toe.