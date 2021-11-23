On Lorraine, John Barrowman discusses his career transition, but fans are sidetracked.

On Wednesday morning’s Lorraine, John Barrowman gave an exclusive interview with the Scottish host.

He revealed that he will leave the Dancing on Ice judging panel to become a host on All Star Musicals.

While the news was joyful for him and Lorraine, fans appeared to be distracted as he spoke, observing some drastic changes in the 54-year-appearance. old’s

The first difference spectators noticed was his voice, which had previously been delivered with a thick American accent but was now spoken in a Scottish dialect.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the adjustment on Twitter.

As one person put it: “Lorraine @lorraine When did John Barrowman switch from an American to a Scottish accent? He’s been playing with us for years.” Another user commented: “I’ve never heard John Barrowman sound like this before (I know he does), but where has this accent gone for the past 15 years? #lorraine.” Emily expressed herself as follows: “Listening to John Barrowman overdo his Scottish accent to chat to Lorraine is genuinely difficult. He usually doesn’t sound like that. #itv #lorraine” While speaking with Lorraine, John addressed the issue directly.

“John Barrowman is speaking odd,” he asserted, but went on to explain, “I’m not, this is how I speak at home.”

When he’s with other Scots, such as Lorraine, the actor says his accent gets stronger.

“I have no control over it,” he added.

Lorraine remarked, “Can I mention the elephant in the room… the hair?” His voice wasn’t the only thing that seemed to be different.

John’s silver fox appearance has faded, and he now wears a dark brown coat.

He added that when he went to the United States to look for new jobs and meetings, he was told that his “face doesn’t fit the hair.” He was advised to go back to black hair since it made him look younger, and he took the advice.