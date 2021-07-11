On local highways, police are dealing with a hectic night of occurrences.

An accident has closed the M57 between junctions 1 and 2 near Knowsley. The length of time the road will be closed is now known.

The M66 northbound is also stopped at junction 3 due to a vehicle fire. The length of the closure has yet to be determined.

A pedestrian was also seen on the M60 near junction 4 and is being sought by police.