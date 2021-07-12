On Liverpool’s pre-season trip, Specsavers sent a message to Jurgen Klopp about his new style.

Liverpool have landed in Austria for their pre-season training camp, and Jurgen Klopp is already attracting attention.

On Sunday night, the Reds were photographed arriving at their training site on the outskirts of Salzburg, where they will begin their pre-season preparations for the upcoming season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, and a slew of other players were spotted on their way to the base.

The club also stated on Monday afternoon that they will play four pre-season games in Austria, one of which will be against local side FC Wacker Innsbruck and the other three against German opposition.

The club has been posting pictures of the players and Klopp during their first training sessions.

Liverpool had a photo of Klopp smiling on one of their social media accounts, with the caption: “Happy to be back, boss?”

Klopp was not wearing his glasses in the photo, which drew the attention of fans and one retail brand.

Specsavers, an opticians’ chain, responded to Liverpool’s post with a witty message that said, “You’re missing something…” and included a spectacles emoji.

Liverpool’s Premier League season begins on August 14, with a trip to newly promoted Norwich City on the horizon for Klopp and his squad.