On Lime Street, a new ‘Instagram-worthy’ tavern featuring street food and beverages has opened.

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new bar has opened, serving brunch, lunch, and cocktails.

Lime Street Central, a new pub near Liverpool Lime Street train station, has opened its doors to the public ahead of Christmas.

The interiors of the pub combine dark wood, exposed brickwork, earthy green tones, and hanging plants to create a casual, warm, and modern atmosphere.

From booth seating to a spacious bar area, there are lots of Instagram-worthy areas around the pub. With bright neon signs that scream ‘Brunch, Coffee, Craft, Cocktails, and LATE,’ the bar is a’social media haven,’ perfect for those party snaps.

The pub’s menu includes quick eats and sharers inspired by street food, such as loaded nachos, saucy wings, and dirty burgers, as well as completely loaded sandwiches and toasties, as well as a breakfast menu with bottomless options.

The pub also offers vegan alternatives, like jackfruit wings and a Beyond Meat plant-based burger, thanks to a partnership with BIFF’S, the industry’s top planet-friendly vegan comfort food brand.

More than 15 gin perfect pours, artisan beers, and cocktails are available on tap, including limitless espresso martinis and passion fruit martinis.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally open and welcome the people of Liverpool through the doors just in time for Christmas,” said Stuart Robertson, general manager of Lime Street Central.

“Our customers can have a quick coffee during the day or join us for cocktails, dinner, and late-night vibes at Lime Street Central.”

“It’s fantastic to be open over the holiday season, and we hope to see you through the doors this December to party with us as always.”

Lime Street Central is located at 51-55 Lime Street, Units 1 & 2, L1 1JG.