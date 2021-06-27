On Lark Lane, plans for a new ‘Italian small plates’ restaurant are moving forward.

Despite objections from neighbors, Liverpool Council has accepted plans for an outdoor patio as part of a new south Liverpool restaurant.

This morning, Adam Wan was granted permission to expand a premises license at 91 Lark Lane to include a garden at the back of the property.

The new restaurant, which sits between Polidor and the Fallen Angel tattoo parlour, will be authorized to serve guests outdoors with alcohol thanks to a decision by Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee.

Mr Wan said the restaurant, which has yet to be named and is still being built out, will specialize in Italian small plates and would not be a drinking establishment.

Two local councillors and a neighbor residing on Ivanhoe Road, which backs on to the garden at the back of the business, had objected to the proposals.

They were concerned about the potential for annoyance as a result of the use of the courtyard, which will hold a maximum of 20 people, as well as the removal of a requirement that food be served with any alcoholic beverage.

St Michaels ward councillor Tom Crone addressed the committee, saying that while he appreciated that a number of other houses on the road held by Mr Wan’s family were well-run, he was concerned about the plans.

“Extending to the rear would come at the price of residents of houses that will be affected by noise,” says Councillor Crone.

“I also find the issue of applying to remove the requirement of selling alcohol-laced meals, as well as what they’ve said about it, to be somewhat paradoxical.

“They’ve stated that the location is food-focused and that vertical drinking will not be available. At the same time, they’re trying to get rid of the requirement that you provide food with alcohol.”

A neighbor on nearby Ivanhoe Road had similar worries about the courtyard’s use, claiming that even ambient noise from eating and conversing could bother neighbors.

Bill Wadkin, Mr Wan’s licensing representative, said the courtyard would only be exposed to individuals dining meals and that noise would be monitored.

He went on to say that. The summary comes to a close.