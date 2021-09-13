On Lark Lane, a man was knocked out in a “terrifying” struggle.

In a ‘frightening’ assault in Liverpool this weekend, a man was knocked unconscious with a single punch.

Police stated that they were dispatched to the Aigburth neighborhood about 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, after complaints of a man being hurt in a brawl.

Officers arrived on the site and saw a man who matched the description of the injured individual walking past them after having previously left the scene.

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

The man did not want to interact with officers, according to police.

The man is thought to have gone to the hospital as a precaution after the assault.

According to The Washington Newsday, a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, occurrences like this are “frequent” in the area since it becomes “crazy” on Saturday evenings.

According to the witness, it’s “just a matter of time” before someone gets gravely hurt.

“It was pretty frightening, and the man who got the punch did not look well for a while,” they claimed.

“He appeared to be out cold for several minutes, but he was fortunately helped to his feet by others.

“Lark Lane is now dealing with a major issue, and it can get rather rowdy in the evenings.

“Fights like this happen all the time.”

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is gravely injured or killed in a similar incident,” he continued.

“We simply will not accept such acts of aggression in our communities,” said Inspector Dave Uren, adding that high-visibility patrols in the Lark Lane area have been increased.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident in the early hours of this morning will have been shocked, and I would urge anyone who witnessed anything to come forward so we can discover the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“With the public’s aid, we can make our streets safer, and whether you contact us directly or anonymously, your information will be acted upon through Crimestoppers.”

Officers have conducted CCTV and witness investigations and are encouraging anyone who observed the event or has any information to come forward.

Anyone who observed the incident or has information about it should contact MerPolCC on Twitter at @MerPolCC. “The summary has come to an end.”