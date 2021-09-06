On Labor Day, here’s what experts have to say about COVID safety.

While the coronavirus vaccination has given the impression that the pandemic days are over, COVID-19 levels have risen to levels not seen since January, prompting experts to advise Americans to reconsider their safety precautions as they prepare to see friends and family on Labor Day Monday.

Here’s what health experts are saying about remaining healthy as the country prepares to honor American workers on Labor Day, September 1st. From wearing masks to rescheduling family plans, here’s what they’re saying.

Put on a mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to wear masks indoors, whether or not they have been vaccinated, because the highly contagious Delta strain continues to pose a high danger.

The CDC also advises wearing masks if meetings are held outside but in congested areas where social separation is difficult.

According to Rachel Graham, an assistant professor in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Department of Epidemiology, dangers are always increased when big numbers of individuals are present.

“When it comes to masking when you’re indoors, I would advise folks to err on the side of caution,” Graham added. “The more people you have around you, the less certain you can be that everyone will be safe.”

Take a walk outside.

According to the CDC, outdoor events have the lowest level of transimission and allow people to socially remove themselves more easily.

Have a picnic in the backyard or at a nearby park instead of an indoor Labor Day lunch. Low-risk activities such as walks or outdoor barbecues allow individuals to assemble in a more secure manner.

The fact that everyone is on the same page is much more important. It is much more likely that events where everyone is vaccinated and follows the same procedures will be significantly safer. Reevaluate who will be attending the Labor Day celebration and make sure to speak with friends and family ahead of time to build a common ground on COVID-19 safety precautions.

The CDC also suggests keeping a hand sanitizer on hand to keep hands clean, wiping down commonly used surfaces frequently, and refraining from sharing items such as cups, plates, and other utensils.

Additional Recommendations

Though COVID prevention techniques including as social distancing and mask use assist to reduce transmission, unvaccinated people should be even more cautious because their risk of infection is still very high.

Unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for severe illness, according to a recent CDC research. Brief News from Washington Newsday.