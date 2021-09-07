On Labor Day, a Las Vegas gambler wins a ‘record’ $1 million jackpot.

On Labor Day, a Las Vegas player won a $1 million prize, according to a Strip casino.

The Cosmopolitan reported that one lucky player won the huge sum while playing video poker on Monday.

“The #LaborDay party went off with one high limit video poker player earning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster – our new record for the greatest non broad area progressive jackpot ever struck at the Cosmopolitan,” the casino said in a tweet.

A photo of the video poker screen with the words “Jackpot Handpay: $1,000,000.” was also included in the tweet. Please contact the attendant for verification.”

The prize appeared to have been won on the Ten Play Draw poker machine while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker.

A wide area progressive jackpot is a method that connects slot machines at multiple casinos to create enormous payouts.

The hand that won the $1 million prize was four aces plus a kicker, which is a side card that does not count in the hand’s rank but can be used to break a tie between players.

The casino did not provide any other information on the player or the prizes in their tweet.

The Cosmopolitan has been approached for comment by this website.

The #LaborDay celebrations began with a high limit video poker player earning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster, setting a new Cosmopolitan record for the greatest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever achieved. pic.twitter.com/PCCuYKSAnm

September 6, 2021 — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan LV)

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), casinos in the United States paid out approximately $25 billion in winnings in the first half of 2021.

However, the industry was on track to have its biggest year ever in terms of revenue, with a second-quarter record of $13.6 billion earned in just three months.

The Cosmopolitan is a high-end casino and hotel on the Las Vegas Strip that first welcomed visitors and gamblers in December 2010.

Its two highrise towers house 111,000 square feet of casino space, as well as convention, retail, and restaurant spaces.

It was dubbed “The Best Hotel in the World” by travel-planning site Gogobot in 2013, and it was named to the Conde Nast Traveller Gold List of “Top Hotels in the World” two years later. This is a condensed version of the information.