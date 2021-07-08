On July 19, all of the Covid adjustments will take effect.

Boris Johnson said on Monday that all Covid-19 limitations in the UK would be lifted on July 19.

This means that social distancing measures and face masks will no longer be required, that table service will no longer be required in bars and restaurants, that people will be able to return to offices and other businesses rather than working from home, and that nightclubs will finally see a return of patrons.

“I want to set out what our lives would be like from the 19th of this month – which is only a few days away – if and when we move to Step 4 – a decision we will finally make on the 12th – and I want to stress from the start that this pandemic is far from over, and it will certainly not be over by the 19th,” the Prime Minister said in his press conference.

“As we projected in the roadmap, we’re seeing cases climb quickly – and by the 19th, there might be 50,000 cases detected every day – and, as we predicted, we’re seeing rising hospital admissions, so we’ll have to accept more Covid deaths.”

Let’s look at what this entails in more detail:

Face masks are no longer necessary as of July 19, while the government advises that if cases increase, you should “choose to do so, especially where you come into touch with people you don’t regularly meet in confined settings, such as obviously crowded public transportation.”

Once we reach step four, office workers and everyone else who works from home can return to work.

Employers will be able to begin planning for their employees’ safe return to work.

On July 19, the one-metre-plus limit on social distancing will be abolished, allowing all facilities, including sports stadiums, theaters, restaurants, and nightclubs, to reopen to maximum capacity.

People will be able to queue at the bar instead of at the table, and table service will no longer be required.

“We will move away from legislative prohibitions and allow people to make their own informed judgments about how to manage the virus,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Monday.

