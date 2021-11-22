On January 6, the man seen carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern at the Capitol entered a guilty plea.

Adam Johnson, the 36-year-old man who was spotted on January 6 lugging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol’s roadways, pled guilty on Monday.

Johnson pled guilty to one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building, according to the Associated Press. Theft of government property, forceful entrance, and disruptive conduct were among Johnson’s original allegations.

Johnson’s photo, which shows him smiling and waving while carrying the lectern, was one of the most widely circulated from the January 6 Capitol building breach, which was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump in an attempt to delay the certification of votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Johnson was soon identified by friends and relatives from the famous photos, and he was reported to the federal government in many tips, and he was caught within days after the occurrence.

The felony to which Johnson pled guilty involves a fine or a sentence of up to ten years in prison, however federal prosecutors are said to have agreed not to seek jail time as part of the plea deal.

During the riot in which five people were killed, Pelosi’s office in the Capitol was among the rooms that were broken into.

Johnson’s case was postponed in April after federal prosecutors requested a 60-day continuance. The continuance would allow both sides to adequately prepare their cases and evaluate the massive amount of potentially discoverable materials that could pertain to Johnson’s case or the cases of over 400 others charged in the months since the riot, as well as the possibility of discussing a plea deal, as Johnson’s case eventually did.

Johnson’s penalty will be decided by a court at a final sentencing hearing on February 25, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Johnson should pay $500 in restitution for his share of the damage. The incident, according to prosecutors, caused roughly $1.5 million in damage to the US Capitol.

After the rebellion, a photo of a smiling, waving man identified as Johnson carrying the lectern across the Capitol rotunda with the clearly visible inscriptions “Seal of the Speaker United States House of Representatives” spread around the world. Johnson is sporting a knit cap with the word “Trump” emblazoned on it.

