On January 6, the Inspector General of the Capitol Police called the department’s communication “flawed.”

The United States Capitol Police’s (USCP) Office of Inspector General (OIG) released an official report on Thursday noting that several departments within the agency lacked effective coordination during the reaction to the January 6 breach of the US Capitol.

The USCP’s Hazardous Incident Response Division (HIRD) was praised by Inspector General Michael A. Bolton for “rendering safe multiple hazardous devices” discovered during the Capitol riot, but his report also claimed that “coordination concerning events between HIRD and the Department’s operational leadership was flawed, resulting in misinformation among officers.”

The USCP’s OIG serves as a watchdog, and in a report released on August 24, it revealed systemic inadequacies in the department’s Command and Coordination Bureau (CCB).

The earlier assessment noted, “The Department did not have appropriately defined and up-to-date Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place for CCB, nor did it formally develop procedures specifying roles and duties for the Emergency Planning Section.”

The OIG made recommendations to the department in both reports. The office made 12 suggestions about the CCB and 15 recommendations regarding the department’s HIRD. In addition to the HIRD, the current review focused on issues with the USCP’s K-9 Unit.

Separate news releases were issued by the Capitol police in response to the OIG reports. The CCB stated in a statement that the sheer volume of responses it was getting during the disturbance was a concern.

“On January 6, the USCP admitted that there were communication gaps. The tremendous quantity of radio activity that day was not surprising, given the events of January 6th,” the department declared on August 24. “In addition, the scale and scope of the January 6 incident rendered it difficult to respond in real time to each officer’s emergency radio broadcast.”

The USCP issued a statement on Thursday in response to Wednesday’s findings, beginning by thanking the OIG for recognizing the department’s accomplishments during its operations on January 6. Law enforcement officials found and disarmed pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to the press release.

Despite this, the USCP accepted the OIG’s criticism and stated that it needed greater resources to meet the inspector general’s objectives.

“The Department agrees with the Inspector General that more equipment and resources are needed. This is a condensed version of the information.