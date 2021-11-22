On January 30, new federal contractors will be paid a $15 minimum wage, while older contractors will be left out.

Following an executive order signed by President Biden in April, federal contractors will begin receiving a minimum wage of $15 per hour on Jan. 30.

This rule, according to the Department of Labor, will apply to government contractors in every state and the District of Columbia for any employee who starts work after January 30. The government also stated that the minimum wage will continue to rise in pace with inflation, that workers with disabilities performing work on or in conjunction with covered contracts will be paid a $15 minimum wage, and that wage protections for guides on federal lands will be restored.

The new law also abolishes the so-called tipped minimum wage. Employers, such as those in the food service industry, might be paid less than the federal minimum wage if employees make up the difference through tips.

The rule change, according to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, “improves the economic stability of these workers and their families, many of whom are women and people of color,” by carrying out the executive order.

“The workers aided by Executive Order 14026 and today’s final rule perform critical labor on behalf of our country.” “They build and repair government infrastructure, clean and maintain our national parks, monuments, and other federal facilities, care for our veterans, and guarantee federal employees and military service members have access to safe and nutritional food,” Walsh explained.

President Biden’s decision follows in the footsteps of other pro-labor initiatives by the administration, such as improved worker rights and more financing for union pension systems. Biden has positioned himself as a pro-labor candidate, claiming at one time that he would make his presidency the most “pro-labor” ever.

Because the rule does not apply to contracts made before the executive order’s effective date, many contractors may not realize the benefit of the change. Given the present federal contractor population of over 5 million people and the average contract length of three to five years, this can be significant.