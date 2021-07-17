On ITV’s Rolling In It, Jason Manford takes a joke at binman.

On ITV’s new Saturday night show Rolling In It, comedian Jason Manford made a cheeky dig at a competitor.

The 40-year-old appeared on the show in the hopes of assisting player Ben in winning some cash.

Jason urged Ben to divulge something little-known about his work when he stated he was a binman.

“Go ahead, tell him how many steps you take,” Jason added.

“We go roughly 50-55 miles a week,” Ben stated, gazing at host Stephen Mulhern.

The audience and Stephen were stunned, but Jason jumped in and added, “Yeah, but you still can’t bring it to my gate in the last 10 steps.”

Before attempting to win money, the crowd and Ben both chuckled at the clever joke.

Ben and Jason made it to the final and won, with Ben taking home £10,000 to spend on a motorhome, according to him.

*Rolling In It airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 and is also accessible on ITV Player.