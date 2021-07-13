On ITV’s Cooking With The Stars, audiences say the same thing about Emma Willis.

Emma Willis co-hosted Cooking With The Stars on ITV today, and the audience was unanimous in their approval.

Eight celebrities are paired with a professional chef who will mentor, train, and guide them from novice to restaurant-level cooks in the new series.

Griff Rhys-Jones, Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian and actor Johnny Vegas, and TV presenter AJ Odudu are among the eight celebs.

Sebastian Eubank, Chris Eubank’s 29-year-old son, was found dead on a Dubai beach.

In tonight’s show, Johnny faced off against Harry, while Shirley faced off against Naughty Boy.

Rosemary Shrager, a British chef and TV presenter, Nisha Katona, a food writer and restaurant owner, Joseph Denison Careym, a culinary expert and regular chef on This Morning, and Judy Joo, a Korean chef and restauranteur, served as mentors to the celebrities.

However, people couldn’t stop admiring Emma Willis and expressing their delight at seeing her on television.

“Think I’m alone based by the comments, but I like this show,” Elizabeth tweeted. More enjoyable than Masterchef, which is far too serious. And I’m a big fan of Emma Willis.”

“Gotta love @EmmaWillis she deserves to be on TV all the time,” Ali added.

“Omg @EmmaWillis and @tomallencomedy together, what a fantastic combo,” Edward said.

“Always adored Emma Willis,” a fourth tweeted.