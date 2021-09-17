On ITV’s Chaser, Bradley Walsh discusses what it takes to be a Chaser.

This Saturday, host Bradley will return to our screens for a new episode of Beat the Chasers.

He appeared on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today, ahead of the new series, to discuss what viewers may expect.

Dermot was eager to question Bradley about Darragh Ennis, the newest Chaser to join the show after impressing producers as a contestant.

Bradley remarked of Darragh’s path to the top: “He was an ex-contestant, Dermott, and he did amazing on the show.”

“As soon as we got off the air on that day’s recording, the managers asked him, ‘Do you fancy training as a Chaser?’

"When you say 'do you want to train as a Chaser,' I think you mean 'do you want to train as a Chaser.' "Well, how long does that take?" you might wonder.

Bradley claims that being a Chaser takes two years since you “need to grasp not just general knowledge, but also modern culture.”

Each Chaser also has a certain area of expertise, which can help them out when particular topics arise on the show.

On Saturday, Beat the Chasers will return to our screens for the first time ever, with contestants facing all six Chasers for the first time ever.

Mark ‘the Beast’ will face off against quizzers. Anne ‘the Governess’ Labbett Shaun ‘the Dark Destroyer’ Hegerty Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Wallace Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Ryan Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Sinha

In a unique twist, this series will feature ‘Super Offers’ worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘Super Offers’ are only accessible to those who ace the cash builder round, and are given to those who successfully answer all five questions.