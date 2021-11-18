On Its Way to Alaskan Island, an Ash Cloud from a 109-Year-Old Volcanic Eruption.

A 109-year-old volcanic outburst is sending ash clouds toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island.

The ash comes from Novarupta, a volcano in Katmai National Park and Preserve on the Alaskan Peninsula that erupted in 1912 and deposited volcanic ash that can still be seen today.

The volcanic ash was stirred by strong northwesterly winds near the park and preserve and Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

“We have some of these northwestern winds that may come down from the Katmai region and really scour some of the free ash that’s deposited from the 1912 eruption and then carry it up to height,” Hans Schwaiger, a USGS research geophysicist at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, told The Associated Press.

The ash was predicted to travel around 100 miles southeast, to Kodiak Island. Aircraft have been issued an aviation alert. According to scientists, the cloud would not rise above 7,000 feet.

Because of some of these incidents, a thin dusting of ash may fall on adjacent communities.

“This one doesn’t appear to be as ash-rich as some of the others,” Schwaiger added, “so there will probably be very little ash fallout from it.”

According to the National Park Service, the Novarupta eruption is exceptional in that it created a large number of pyroclastic flows that landed on land, particularly in the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes. It is now one of the world’s most studied eruptions.

The three-day Novarupta eruption began on June 6, 1912, and threw ash as high as 100,000 feet (30,480 meters) above the Katmai region, roughly 250 miles (402 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. The US Geological Survey believes that 3.6 cubic miles (15 cubic kilometers) of magma erupted, which is nearly 30 times the amount of magma that erupted 40 years ago from Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Novarupta eruption was the most powerful of the twentieth century, and it is one of the largest ever recorded.

The ash was deposited in the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, covering an area of nearly 600 feet (183 meters) in some places.

