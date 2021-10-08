On its final day, shoppers’ ‘priceless memories’ of Liverpool’s Disney Store.

After a decade at the shopping mall, the Disney Store at Liverpool ONE is closing its doors for the last time today.

The shop, which was initially located in Clayton Square before moving to Liverpool ONE in 2008, posted a notice outside recently announcing its closure.

Except for its two flagship stores on London’s Oxford Street and Dublin, all Disney stores in the UK were due to close by September, according to a July announcement.

We encouraged you to submit your recollections of the shop on our Facebook page earlier this week, and we’ve chosen some of our favorites.

“My dad used to dare me to dive into the big pile of teddies,” Chelsea said. I don’t recall ever having the bravery to do it, but I’m sure he would have been ecstatic!” “I was going with my mother-in-law who was getting my kid Jack a Buzz Lightyear for Christmas when they first came out and they were like gold dust,” Angie added, tagging her mother-in-law. “Good times” “The entire experience of taking your small children around with Disney music playing and seeing their little faces light up at all the cuddlies and other things,” Sue continued. Purchasing princess costumes for your daughter and Star Wars outfits for your kid. Taking them to a store after they’ve seen the latest Disney film and purchasing merchandise for them. Priceless memories that the small ones will never have.” Julia reminisced about the Clayton Square store. “Watching the line for Buzz Lightyear go around the corner and Disney employees giving out cups of tea for the folks,” she remarked. It had to be in the mid-nineties.”

"I met my other half for the first time at the Clayton Square Disney Store in 2008, and what began as an amazing friendship turned into a beautiful relationship," Katy explained. We would visit whenever we were in town. Every Christmas since we've been together, we've gone out and chosen a tree decoration to mark the passing of another year. Shopping online won't be the same, and we won't be able to afford to come to London. "These are trying times."