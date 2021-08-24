On InYourArea’s Daily Scratchcard, you have the potential to win big.

Local news site InYourArea has teamed up with The Health Lottery to provide members the chance to win free tickets to their main draw, where they may win up to £100,000.

The daily reward will begin at £20, offering you 20 free tickets; if there is no winner, the prize will roll over to a maximum of £140, giving a lucky winner a total of 140 opportunities to win those big jackpots.

The scratch card is available to all registered InYourArea users and is absolutely free, so if you’re already a member, you can take advantage of it.

If you haven’t already done so, now is a great time to join the UK’s most popular platform for news, views, and things to do.

There’s a bonus for every player, even if they don’t win — click here to play today’s game and see what’s on offer.

InYourArea cares deeply about local communities, and its aim is to assist in making each one the best it can be.

The Health Lottery shares this passion; thanks to their hard work, vital monies have been acquired to assist community health and wellness projects across England, Scotland, and Wales, providing a much-needed source of financing to help combat the scourge of health inequality in the United Kingdom.

The Health Lottery is an ideal partner for us at InYourArea because of its commitment to local communities.

“Making communities better places to live and tackling the difficulties faced by neighbourhoods across the country has a real impact on local lives, which is why we’re happy to be able to partner with The Health Lottery on this opportunity,” said Ed Walker, Editor-in-Chief of InYourArea.

The Health Lottery’s Marketing Manager, Carly Troullis, says, “By collaborating with InYourArea, we intend to not only provide members the chance to win a portion of our incredible prizes, but also increase awareness of the need of addressing health disparity and wellbeing.”

“In particular, in light of Covid-19’s extraordinary problems, we feel InYourArea is the ideal forum for us to emphasize our advocacy messages of ‘Caring for Our Communities’ and ‘Here for Those Who Need Us Most.’”

