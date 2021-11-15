On Instagram, Tesco customers admire Kelly Brook’s “beautiful” F&F Clothing cashmere pullover.

After seeing Kelly Brook wearing one on Instagram, Tesco consumers are on the hunt for a new collection of comfortable F&F Clothing cashmere sweaters.

The model and broadcaster is a brand ambassador for F&F Clothing, which can be found in Tesco stores and on Next.com.

With winter approaching, many individuals are storing up on warmer clothing in preparation for the upcoming cold months. The style modelled by Kelly Brook in a recent photo pleased many who follow F&F Clothing on Instagram.

