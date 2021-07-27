On Instagram, Susanna Reid confirms her departure from Good Morning Britain.

Susanna Reid, the host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, has announced her departure from the show.

She joins Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who are both on vacation at the moment.

Susanna joked on today’s GMB that she would be taking a sabbatical of her own while talking to Ben about sabbaticals.

For the first time in three years, Peter Kay announces his comeback to live comedy.

“Today is my last day,” she remarked.

“Happy days,” Ben said.

We won’t miss you.”

Susanna confirmed her break with an Instagram update.

“OVER & OUT (for the summer)!!!” she wrote. In September, I’ll see you @gmb.”

Instagram

Susanna’s fans wished her a nice break, but said they would miss her on the show.

“See you in September!” wrote one. If you were able to get away, enjoy your vacation; if not, have fun at Costa Del London.”

“Enjoy your well-deserved break,” Lee said.

“Enjoy your break, and have a wonderful summer,” Alison remarked.

“Enjoy your summer vacation, Susanna, and have fun,” George continued.

“I’d miss you terribly, and you’ll be missed as well.”

“You definitely shouldn’t leave us unattended!!!” Kat exclaimed.

“Have a wonderful break, though…been it’s an interesting few months, but you navigated the ship through rocky waters admirably and deserve a rest.”