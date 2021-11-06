On Instagram, George @ Asda buyers are ‘crazy’ with Billie Faiers’ family Christmas pyjamas.

Thousands of shoppers have been enthralled by George at Asda’s new Christmas pyjamas, which are being modelled by TV actress Billie Faiers.

Billie was seen modeling the George at Asda Christmas collection in a series of photos posted to the retailer’s Instagram account, and it was the pyjamas that got everyone talking.

With less than 50 days till Christmas, many people are busy preparing for the holiday season, which includes, of course, purchasing new Christmas pyjamas.

George at Asda, who shared the photos on Instagram last week, said: “Christmas has come early! Run, don’t walk, because @billiefaiersofficial’s latest festive drop is here (and we have a feeling it won’t last long).

Billie and her daughter Nelly are featured in the photos wearing similar Billie Faiers Reindeer Family Christmas Pyjamas, which can be found on the George at Asda website.

The unisex red pyjamas include a reindeer and star print all over, a ‘B’ embroidered logo, a button through front fastening, and a front patch pocket with a collared neckline. Adult tickets cost £18 and children’s tickets start at £10.

The post received over 4.7k likes and over 100 comments from eager consumers hoping to get their hands on a pair.

“Obsessed with those pjs!” exclaimed Tobyandroo.

“How gorgeous are these for the girls,” Linzimariegarrett89 commented, tagging pals.

“I love the red pyjamas,” Collianno_ stated.

“These are the ones!!” Smileyrice said.

“We can get matching pjs,” cattya79 commented, tagging a friend.

The compliments on the pyjamas didn’t stop there.

“LOVE these ones!” remarked Ellaeverdesign.

“I NEED the matching pjs,” Catherinewood stated.

“Omg I love this,” Melodiie xxx added.

“Beautiful,” Mrshanbrown said of the look.

“How wonderful,” commented amanda oneill6.