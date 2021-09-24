On Instagram, Christine McGuinness shares a “beautiful” shot with her followers.

Christine McGuinness shared a “beautiful” snapshot with her fans on Instagram yesterday night.

The model, who is married to comedian Paddy McGuinness, poses in a matching lemon skirt and crop top in the photo, showcasing her amazing body.

“Find your zest for life and squeeze the juice out of it,” the mother of three wrote in the caption. (For me, it’s the white walls.)”

Christine’s fans were quick to praise her, with many describing the photo as “beautiful.”

“Stunning as always,” remarked one fan, @sammideeb, while another, @winz1967, wrote, “You are stunning.”

Instagram

“Loving these colors Mrs. Stunning as ever,” said a third fan, @bonosghirl1888.

Christine often updates her Instagram account with images of her stunning ensembles.

She recently posted a picture of herself wearing a black vest top with a leopard pattern skirt and black thigh-high boots.

She often shares cute images of her three children, Penelope, Felicity, and Leo, including one of them returning to school after the summer holiday.

“Well, this morning didn’t go as planned, but somehow I’ve laughed through it!” the emotional post said. I’ve had a cup of tea and acknowledged that if everything went according to plan, it wouldn’t be my life, and I enjoy our wacky life.

“My greatest success, my motivation, and the reason I live, laugh, and love every day are these three babies. “I’m a proud mummy.”