On Instagram, a teen proudly displays her surgery scars.

A kid who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of two weeks is now proud to post photos of her surgery scars on social media.

Jodi Cocker, 19, is an outpatient at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital. As a child, she had multiple operations that left her scarred.

Jodi, who is now a student at York University, told The Washington Newsday that she is unconcerned about the scars from her childhood surgery.

Her Instagram profiles are littered with photos of the scars on her body.

A woman who was struck by a car was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

“Yes, it’s all about who I am,” she added. I would not be here if not for those operations, thus they are a significant part of my story. I’m not ashamed of anything.”

Jodi, a linguistics student, told The Washington Newsday that her friends were sympathetic and that she was forced to sequester herself at home for 12 weeks last year when the country was put on lockdown.

“Because of my illness, I was told I was high risk, so I had to stay at home for a few months,” she explained. In the autumn, I began my studies at York. Yes, there was some risk, but my mother and I were both aware of it. That’s exactly what I wanted to do.”

Jodi, who was given priority for both vaccines, told The Washington Newsday that her symptoms were identical to those linked to Covid.

“I have a diminished lung function and cough a lot,” she explained. People stare at me like I’m a killer if I cough in a store because of Covid.”

Jodi is now taking a new treatment that has increased her lung function from roughly 20% to 70%, thanks to the prescription that corrects the gene error that causes cystic fibrosis.

Jodi, who lives in Winsford, Cheshire, said she and her family knew people who had died as a result of Covid.

“There is a degree of risk for me,” she continued, “but I also want to go on with my life, so there is a balance.”

“The majority of the instruction is virtual, but I am not.”

“The summary comes to an end.”