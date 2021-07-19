On Independence Day, the UK runs out of Covid lateral flow testing as millions of people request kits.

The lateral flow tests, which can tell you if you have coronavirus in less than half an hour, are no longer available.

According to reports, free government tests are no longer available as millions of people order kits on Freedom Day.

People who want to order testing kits can now do so on a webpage that says to “come back tomorrow.”

To ‘Freedom Day,’ we went on Merseyrail to see if anyone was wearing masks.

According to the Mirror, everyone has been told to test themselves on a regular basis as the country opens up with no more limitations starting today.

Senior school students and teachers have been required to take tests twice a week in order to remain in the classroom.

Others, on the other hand, are free to order the tests for their own peace of mind.

The government, on the other hand, is unable to keep up with the demand for tests on the first day with no legal limits on social distancing and mask wearing.

“Sorry, no more tests can be ordered today,” reads a statement on the lateral flow test booking site.

“As of today, no more quick lateral flow tests can be ordered online or over the phone.

“Please come back tomorrow when there will be more tests available.”

The lateral flow test can be performed at home and, unlike more complex PCR procedures, can yield a result in less than half an hour.

Anyone can order a pack of seven tests, which normally arrives the next day in the mail.