On I’m A Celebrity, Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson over accusations of a Christmas party.

After rumors surfaced stating that Downing Street personnel held a Christmas party amid 2020’s coronavirus lockdown, I’m A Celebrity co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson on live television on Tuesday (December 7).

During the evening’s episode of the ITV popular series, the presenting duo playfully referenced the allegations, adding that the show’s competitors “categorically refute” any idea they held a party in the Welsh castle.

“It’s all changing in camp today,” Donnelly said, introducing the show’s next part. “Last night the celebrity chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

McPartlin went on to say: “As a result, David’s reign has come to an end. They weren’t, however, rejoicing. They unequivocally deny that they had a get-together.

“And there was no cheese and wine, and no Secret Santa at this imaginary soiree.”

“Evening Prime Minister… for the time being,” Donnelly said to the camera.”

It comes after senior aides to the Prime Minister were spotted talking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after workers were accused of breaking lockdown rules last year by holding a festive celebration.

In a video from a pretend news conference recorded and shared by ITV News in December 2020, the PM’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed laughing about a “fantasy” party.

Downing Street reiterated on Tuesday that there was no Christmas party and that all Covid guidelines had been observed at all occasions.