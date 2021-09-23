On his way to the business, a man discovers a body in an alleyway.

When a man was walking to his local shop in Kirkdale, he came across a body in an alleyway.

This morning, police are still on the site of a murder investigation in the Stanley Road neighborhood, where a man was discovered dead at 1 p.m. on September 22.

A member of the public discovered the man’s body in a locked passageway between Harebell and Woodbine Streets.

A local shopkeeper told The Washington Newsday that a client came into his shop about 12.30 p.m. and stated he had found the body.

“He told me he observed a body laying on the ground in the alleyway near the gate and called the cops,” he claimed.

Before the body was discovered, the shopkeeper checked his CCTV from yesterday to see if there was any strange activity on Stanley Road, but he found no proof of this.

Police have cordoned off Harebell Street, Woodbine Street, and Reading Street, with the barrier spreading towards Commercial Road.

This morning, forensics were observed gathering evidence outside the alleyway’s entrance on Harebell Street.

The merchant said it’s one of a string of recent occurrences in the Stanley Road area that has made his family want to leave.

“I’ve been here for four years now, and something happens every month, every week,” he said.

“Because of this atrocity, we are unable to live in peace here.”

The incident occurred near Kirkdale’s ‘Flower Streets,’ which have lately been highlighted as a key site for policing and council efforts to combat crime and anti-social behavior by authorities.

A resident who has lived in the area for over 30 years claimed he was on his way to the post office when he noticed the police tape yesterday afternoon.

“I live alone,” he explained. It’s deteriorating around here; it’s never been like this before.”

“We are in the early stages of our investigation into a man’s death in Kirkdale, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“We.” “Summary concludes.”